Malaika Arora Rates Beau Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Winged Eyeliner Skills & It’s 0

Malaika Arora has always been a close friend to Kapoor family but after she started dating Arjun Kapoor, this bond grew better. The couple was earlier shying away to come out in public but this year we have witnessed both of them speaking about openly about their love. This is not it as both Malaika & Arjun have been spotted chilling with Kapoor family members including his sisters Sonam Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor.

But the pleasant surprise here is that the relationship between Arjun & Malaika is far more mature than we think. It’s a relationship in which they don’t have to always praise each other and their families.

In her recent appearance at Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, Malaika opened up about things she likes about Arjun and his family and things which she doesn’t.

In a particular segment, Neha asked Malaika to rate Bollywood stars according to their fashion skills. When asked to rate Arjun’s half-sister Janhvi for her winged eyeliner she ended up giving her a duck. This is not it, she even gave a duck to her own sister Amrita Arora for her make-up skills. However, she admitted that she has improved recently after her make-up tutorials.

Malaika also gave a duck to Arjun for his yoga skills. But it’s not like she only trolled Kapoors. LOL! She gave 4 out of 6 to Sonam Kapoor’s last film The Zoya Factor.

Talking about some personal details about Kapoors, Malaika revealed that Rhea Kapoor makes the best food and Anil Kapoor has the best pout among the Kapoors.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!