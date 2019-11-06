Legal Action Taken By An NGO Against Swara Bhasker For Calling A 4-Year-Old Ch***ya & Kam**na

Swara Bhasker is one actress in Bollywood who wears her heart on her sleeves. Yes, you read it right, she speaks whatever she wants and doesn’t care about the norms of the society. One such incident happened recently, when she called out a 4-year-old kid a ‘Chuti**’ and ‘Kameena’. She didn’t even think twice before saying this on a web show and have to go through severe backlash on social media.

She appeared on Son Of Abish and talking about her initial days, she revealed while doing an ad for South industry a 4-year-old kid called her aunty to which Swara’s reaction was quite impulsive and she called him a chuti** and kameena. Her reaction made her receive severe backlash about the same on social media and onto the new development, an NGO has filed a legal complaint for Raanjhanaa actress.

Take a look at the video here:

Why people abusing @ReallySwara aunty as #swara_aunty? She said chu**ya & Kameena to a 4 year old child. Its not her fault. #swara_aunty was actually referring to her inner self as being Chutiyaa and Kameena 😂. What u expect from Chutiyaa kameena #swara_aunty? pic.twitter.com/oMHxvoIB2Q — Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) November 5, 2019

Swara said that she didn’t use abusive words in front of the kid. Yet, some people on Twitter trolled the actress using the hashtag #Swara_aunty. The whole controversy grabbed an NGO named Legal Rights Protection Forum’s attention and they have filed a complaint against Swara. As reported by IBTimes, the NGO bashed the actress for denigrating the language on a 4-year-old. The NGO wants the video to be removed from all the social media platforms as it portrays the negative picture of innocent kids.

Swara on the other hand has still not reacted to the controversy. Let’s wait for her to explain her side of the story.

