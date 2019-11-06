Rakul Preet Singh Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Relationship Status With Rana Daggubati

Rakul Preet Singh is a force to reckon with. She has impressed everyone with her performance in De De Pyaar De and is all set to enthral the audience with her performance in Marjaavaan. But her work is not the only thing the actress is making a headline for. Rakul is often linked with south star Rana Daggubati and she has finally opened up about the same.

Rakul and Rana have often linked to be in a relationship and both the stars never even spoke about it in open but Rakul felt that needed to clear the air about her equation with Rana. Rakul revealed that she is single and her equation with Rana is just a sweet simple friendship.

On a chat show, Rakul even revealed that when she first acquainted Rana Daggubati, he was already in a relationship. She went on say that she and Rana have been friends since her first film and that’s how it always has been between the two. She added that they are a close gang which also includes South actress Lakshmi Manchu. Beyond friends, Rana and Rakul are apparently neighbours as well but she affirmed that nothing is going on between the two.

On the work front, Rakul is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria as the leads. The romantic revenge thriller will hit the screens on November 22.

Apart from this, Rakul will also romance Arjun Kapoor next in a yet-to-be-titled project. The film will be helmed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles. The coming-of-age, cross border love story is scheduled to go on floors this month and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

