Himesh Reshammiya’s Prodigy Ranu Mondal’s Viral Arrogant Video Gives Birth To Hilarious Memes

Himesh Reshammiya prodigy Ranu Mondal became an overnight internet sensation when her video went viral and the music composer later gave her the centre stage. Ranu Mondal made a good number of fans with her few released songs and is recognized now. Recently when another video of her behaving arrogantly with a fan who was trying to take a selfie went viral there was mixed reaction.

In the video it was quite visible that when the fan requested Ranu for a selfie, she started slamming her for touching her shoulder. Her misbehaving with the fan was also captured in the video that is all over the social media right now.

Twitterati has a mixed reaction with some supporting and many condemning her arrogance. But what it gave birth to are a hell many memes.

Here we bring to you the funniest out of all in the compilation below:

Now no one will try to touch my phone. Thank you #RanuMondal pic.twitter.com/h3mc3L39oX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 6, 2019

*Fan touches Ranu Mondal on shoulder and asks for selfie* Himesh Reshamiya: #RanuMondal pic.twitter.com/bC5gDTmYWw — тнαкυя ѕαнαв кα вєтα👑 (@_Nawab_Dheeraj_) November 6, 2019

Touch these at Your own Risk 🤣🤣🤣 Courtesy: Preetam kumar#RanuMondal pic.twitter.com/E19PnYW4We — Ramu (@RamuJoginipally) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Ranu who was given the centre stage has so far sung three songs for Himesh’s film Happy Hardy Aur Heer. The two songs Teri Meri and Aashiqui have been loved by her fans.

