Anil Kapoor: “In Comedy, If You’re Trapped With A Bad Actor, You’re Gone”

Anil Kapoor is one actor who has some amazing comedies to his credit including films like Biwi No.1, No Entry, Welcome and most recently, Total Dhamaal. However, as easy as it may seem, Anil Kapoor reveals that creating a comedy is a lot of effort.

And now in a recent interaction with PTI, the Beta actor has said, “An actor doing comedy must remember to always work with good co-actors, a director who has good comic sense, a writer who writes good comedy screenplay… Once you choose a script, you’ve to make sure that the character looks new. You have to work hard to add freshness to it. When you are surrounded by great actors, there is a jugalbandi (rhythm) which leads to correct timing. In comedy, if you’re trapped with a bad actor, you’re gone.”

Having said that Anil Kapoor, who will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi starrer comedy, Pagalpanti has said that a person need not necessarily be funny to produce a comedy. “Anees is a serious person, but internally, there’s a funny bone in him. A lot of people are funny in real life but that can’t be translated into comedy.”

Featuring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, Pagalpanti is slated for a release on the 22nd of November 2019. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Anil Kapoor also has Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

