Inside Edge 2 Release Date Out! It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

The wait is finally over! After treating the audience with the edgy and insider take on what happens in the world of cricket. Sharing an insightful motion poster on social media makers have announced that the Inside Edge 2 is all set to release on 6th December 2019. The star cast of Inside Edge includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadda, Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi.

Taking to their social media handle the makers’ share, “Time to witness the Game beyond the Game! New season bouncing back on 6 Dec 2019. #InsideEdge2 #NewSeason @PrimeVideoIN @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @krnx @gurmmeet #AakashBhatia”

Along with Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani also shared the post on his social media

Inside Edge created a lot of buzz on the story line based on the fictional T20 cricket team which involves the business, entertainment and the politics that go around it. The first season piqued the interest of the audience and now the second season is sure to take it higher with the top-notch drama.

Fans who have been waiting for the season since the end of season one are extremely excited and can’t wait for it to start streaming.

Inside Edge Season 2 marks one more original creation between Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video after the first season.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!