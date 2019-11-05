Panipat Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Before releasing the trailer of the film, the makers released three character posters featuring the three leads and set the base for the trailer just right.

The posters were regal and reflected grandeur, while we saw Kriti and Arjun in a never seen before avatar, Sanjay Dutt as the Mughal ruler also looked quite impressive. The film stars Arjun as the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao, Kriti as Parvati Bai and Sanjay as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Meanwhile, the posters have been getting mixed response, majorly good, the trailer was highly awaited.

Set in 1761, Panipat is about the Maratha Empire which had reached its zenith and their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them. Until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

In case, you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!