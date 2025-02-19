Chiranjeevi’s last film, Bholaa Shankar, was released in 2023 but failed to perform well at the box office. Following this setback, he took a break, and not a single film of his was released in 2024. Now, he is being much more selective about his projects and has signed three films with young directors.

One of these directors is Anil Ravipudi, who helmed Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film, made on a budget of INR 50 crores, achieved remarkable success, grossing INR 252.47 crores worldwide till now. Sankranthiki Vasthunam was released during the Sankranthi festival season in 2025 and became a major hit.

Now, Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with Anil Ravipudi for a film that is expected to release during the 2026 Sankranthi festival. With this partnership, they aim to recreate the magic and success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam on an even bigger scale.

The upcoming film has been allocated a budget of INR 215 crores. According to a report by OTT Play, Chiranjeevi has demanded a remuneration of INR 75 crores for the project. This unexpected demand has reportedly shocked the makers, as they did not anticipate such a high fee, especially considering that Chiranjeevi’s last film was a box office failure. Despite the previous setback, he has decided to increase his remuneration.

The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati, with Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmitha Konidela, serving as the presenter. With a substantial budget and high-profile collaborations, the project is generating significant buzz.

