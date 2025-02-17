You see, Mohanlal was originally supposed to make a cameo appearance in the film, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

According to a report from Malayalam Webdunia, Mohanlal had agreed to appear in the film. However, he had to travel abroad for a show just a day before the scheduled shoot for his character. As a result, the makers decided to remove his role from the script and rework it.

Mohanlal was included in Valliettan as a gesture of reciprocity, as Mammootty had made a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s film Narasimham. Interestingly, both films were directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Ranjith. The director-writer duo wanted to recreate a similar moment in Valliettan.

The action-packed family drama has become a cult classic in Mollywood. The title Valliettan translates to ‘big brother’ in Malayalam, and the film is loosely inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata. It follows an elder brother who stands by his younger siblings, reclaiming their lost glory and ancestral home through sheer determination and hard work.

Previously, the film was available for free on YouTube, but it has since been removed. According to The Times of India, the 4K re-release was supposed to be available on Manorama Max from February 7, 2025. However, this has yet to materialize, and as of now, there is no official way to stream the film online. Hopefully, that will change soon.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nelson Demands 40 Crore+ Salary For His Next With Jr NTR, 11% Higher Sum Than What The Actor Was Paid For RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News