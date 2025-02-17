Tollywood actor Gopichand who is well known for his powerful mass roles made his industry debut as a villain before transitioning into a hero. Over the years, he has starred in a variety of films but his recent track record has left much to be desired with no major hits in the past few years.

Gopichand’s transition to leading man began with Yagnam. Following Yagnam, Gopichand enjoyed a string of hits. However in the past two years, his films have failed to strike gold at the box office. His most recent release Vishwam while not a major failure also did not make a significant impact. Now the actor is focused on finding a successful script and is reportedly considering various options.

Following the same, Gopichand has announced several upcoming projects. But his latest collaboration has raised eyebrows among his fans. Reports suggest that he is teaming up with a director whose recent films have been flops. Many are expressing their concerns questioning why Gopichand would take such a risk. So who is this director and what does his recent track record look like?

Amidst his search for strong scripts, reports have surfaced that Gopichand is considering working with a director who has seen a string of setbacks. Puri Jagannadh known for the disastrous Liger and Double iSmart, recently pitched a story to Gopichand. The two had previously collaborated on Golimaar which while not a massive hit, managed decent box-office numbers. In a previous interview, Puri teased that their next collaboration would be something “unique.”

With the director’s recent track record, many feel Gopichand would be better off working with a director who has seen more success. The idea of teaming up with a director whose recent films have underperformed has left fans anxious.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nelson Demands 40 Crore+ Salary For His Next With Jr NTR, 11% Higher Sum Than What The Actor Was Paid For RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News