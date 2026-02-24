The much-awaited momentum is almost here. Chiranjeevi is set to score his first 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is very close to the milestone. Will the discounted Tuesday play its magic? Scroll below for the exciting report on day 43.

Continues to mint moolah in India!

The Telugu action comedy is closing to concluding 45 days in theatres. It is now also available for online streaming on ZEE5. But none of that has stopped Nayanthara co-starrer from driving footfalls to theatres. On day 43, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu added another 2 lakh to the kitty, as per Sacnilk.

The cumulative total in India has reached 217.58 crore net. Including GST, the gross total has reached 256.74 crores. The overseas run has almost concluded, so the Chiranjeevi starrer is primarily relying on domestic momentum to achieve the 300 crore worldwide milestone. It needs only 25 lakh more in the kitty. Hopefully, the discounted Tuesday will lure in footfalls, finally achieving the much-awaited feat.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.4 crore

Week 4 – 4.35 crore

Week 5 – 2.04 crore

Day 40 – 38 lakh

Day 41 – 2 lakh

Day 42 – 42 lakh

Day 43 – 2 lakh

Total – 217.58 crore

Where does Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stand worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Anil Ravipudi‘s directorial has amassed 43 crore gross. Its worldwide total stands at 299.74 crore gross. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will soon conclude its theatrical journey, but will hopefully clock a triple-century today. If that happens, Chiranjeevi will finally create history by clocking his first 300 crore grosser! Fingers crossed.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 43 Summary

Budget: 200 crore

India net: 217.58 crore

ROI: 16.72 crores

India gross: 256.74 crores

Overseas gross: 43 crores

Worldwide gross: 299.74 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 11: Now Shahid Kapoor’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News