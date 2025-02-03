Director Anil Ravipudi is currently basking in the success of his latest directorial venture, Sankrathiki Vasthunam. Recently, rumors about another film of his starring Chiranjeevi have been circulating. During a gratitude meet held for the distributors of Sankrathiki Vasthunam, the director spoke about his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi. He revealed that the script is still in progress but assured that the film will be a superb entertainer. Ravipudi also mentioned that he plans to fully explore Chiranjeevi’s comedic potential in this project, saying, ‘I will explore the full potential of Chiranjeevi Garu’s comedic timing in our upcoming film together.’

This marks the first collaboration between the director and the actor for a project. Rumors online suggest the film might be released during the Sankranti 2026 festival season. However, with the script still under development and no further progress reported, an early 2026 release seems unlikely. That said, 11 months is sufficient time to complete a movie, so it’s not particularly probable. Until the makers officially confirm Sankranti 2026 as the target release date, it’s best not to set any expectations.

The director’s last film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, achieved remarkable success at the box office. Within 18 days of its theatrical run, the film grossed INR 196.95 crores in the Indian market and an additional INR 33 crores overseas, bringing its total earnings to INR 229.95 crores. This impressive feat was accomplished on a modest budget of INR 50 crores, underscoring the film’s outstanding performance.

