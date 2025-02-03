The film, Test, has gained a lot of attention from fans but the makers have not revealed much about it. All the three actors recently shared a poster on social media. The poster has the words “What’s next on Netflix” written on it. This led people to speculate that the film would get released on OTT instead of in theaters. Also all the three of them mentioned that surprises are coming on February 3.

R. Madhavan wrote, “Lights, camera, tudum – you’re not ready for what’s coming. Find out what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia on 3 February.” Nayanthara shared a similar message. She wrote, “Some surprises coming your way. Find out what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia on 3 February.” Siddharth also posted about it. His message read, “Surprises coming your way. Get ready to press PLAY! See what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia on 3rd February.”

Fans quickly started commenting that these surprises from the three actors might be an announcement about the movie. Some even commented with the words “Test movie” and fire emojis.

Test is a Tamil sports drama movie. It is directed by S. Sashikanth, who also co-wrote the script with Suman Kumar. The movie is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and Sashikanth under YNOT Studios. Meera Jasmine is also in the movie. She is playing an important role and this movie marks Sashikanth’s directorial debut. It also marks Meera Jasmine’s return to Tamil cinema after a 10-year break.

The film was announced in April 2023. The shooting began around the same time and finished in January 2024. It was mainly shot in Bengaluru and Chennai. The music for the movie is composed by Shakthisree Gopalan. Viraj Singh Gohil worked on the cinematography. T. S. Suresh handled the editing.

As the title suggests, Test is expected to be about test cricket matches.

