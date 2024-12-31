Over the years, Nayanthara has crawled up to become one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. Such is the power of her superstardom that she is often hailed as the ‘Lady Superstar.’ However, did you know that the actress initially wanted to become a chartered accountant? However, destiny had some other plans. Today, she is one of the most bankable stars in the country.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Nayanthara initially wanted to choose a career path other than acting. The Iraivan actress reportedly wanted to become a chartered account. However, she soon started pursuing modeling as a part-time job and became passionate about acting. She was found by director Sathyan Anthikkad, who offered her the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare opposite Jayaram which marked her acting debut.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. She went on to work in more than 80 films, the majority of which turned out to be commercial successes. The path was not very easy for Nayanthara. She had to claw her way up in a male-dominated industry wherein she was often typecasted, trolled or her personal life was swung open publicly, leading to a lot of media scrutiny. However, she did not let these aspects bow her down and went on to earn the love and respect she deserved due to her hard work and talent.

A report in Bollywood Shaadi also mentioned that she surpassed many Bollywood actresses in terms of bankability when she charged around 5 crores for a 50-second advertisement. Nayanthara reportedly charges around 5 to 10 crores for her movies. She charged around 10 crores for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which marked her Bollywood debut. Her recently released Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale offered fans a glimpse into her professional and personal journey.

