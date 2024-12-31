Among these people was the iconic Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The tribute marked the centenary year of ANR and deeply moved his family.

ANR son and popular actor Nagarjuna expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter). He thanked PM Modi for honoring his father alongside Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi and Tapan Sinha. He wrote, “His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations. This recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work.” Nagarjuna also shared a clip celebrating ANR’s legacy with the hashtag #ANRLivesON.

Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya also shared his appreciation. Naga Chaitanya’s wife Sobhita Dhulipala has expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She posted a picture of ANR with PM Modi. She wrote, “Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for your wonderful words about Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu’s artistic merit. His efforts played a key role in shaping the brilliant Telugu film industry as we know it today. It is truly special coming from a stalwart like you! Immensely grateful.”

In his Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Modi praised ANR’s contributions to Telugu cinema. He acknowledged how ANR’s films has shown Indian traditions and values. Modi stated that ANR helped elevate Telugu cinema and potrayed India’s cultural heritage globally. His words are being circulated highly now on social media and Akkineni fans are in sky-high.

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. 🙏

His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and… https://t.co/PK0kah9gHT pic.twitter.com/Yh5QSYm4cA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 29, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: Nivetha Thomas & Vishwadev’s Film Gets Confirmed TV Premiere Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News