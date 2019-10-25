Pagalpanti Director Anees Bazmee: “I Write Films Keeping In Mind That Kids Are Going To Watch It”

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture “Pagalpanti“, has said that he beieves comedy is one of the toughest genres to execute for a larger audience.

“I have written scripts of many films including emotional drama, romantic films and suspense thrillers but even today, I honestly feel scared when I write a comedy because it is one of the toughest genres to execute for a big screen audience,” said Bazmee, while interacting with the media at the launch of the song “Tum par hum hain atke yaara,” which is the first song that is out from the Pagalpanti album.

Present at the occasion on Thursday in Mumbai were members of the film’s cast including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, besides producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat.

Bazmee, who has several comedy films such as No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready and Welcome Back to his credit has said that all along, he has avoided falling back on Bollywood’s current tendency to utilize dialogues and songs with a double meaning in them to add more humor to a film.

Anees Bazmee further clarified his stand saying, “I don’t have any objection with double meaning dialogues that are being written in other films, but personally I feel if you have a pen, you have some sort of skill and intelligence and if you are ready to do some hard work, then you don’t need to find these short cuts. I always write my films keeping in mind that kids are going to watch my films.”

Pagalpanti revolves around three men, considered losers by all, who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money. The film is scheduled to be released on November 22.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!