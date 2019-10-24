Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Actress Shubhangi Atre To Spend Her Diwali At An Old-Age Home

Diwali is around the corner and “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” fame actress Shubhangi Atre is excited about celebrating the festival of lights at an old-age home in Mumbai.

Shubhangi has revealed, “Diwali is the most splendid festival amongst all the Hindu festivals. Apart from being a festival of lights and welcoming new beginnings, I also see it as a festival of sharing happiness. Every year during this festival, I follow a tradition of donating something new to a place. Last year I had taken up the cause of donating new clothes at an NGO for young kids and this year I plan to gift new diyas and clothes at an old age home.”

Shubhangi further added, “I have seen my grandparents gleam in joy when we celebrate Diwali with them and I would like to gift that same joy to another person who probably wishes to celebrate this festival with his/her kids.”

On Diwali, Shubhangi is also looking forward to playing poker with her co-stars of the show, which airs on &TV.

Shubhangi further revealed, “We have a special celebration on the sets of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!‘ where this time we will take out time for a game of teen patti. A few of my family members have also come from Indore and I am really delighted to celebrate Diwali in their presence. My mom is getting some special Indori Diwali delicacies and I really look forward to indulging in that on this festival.”

