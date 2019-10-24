Chunky Panday Opens Up About Going Jobless After Being One Of Industry’s Most Sought After Actors At One Point

Chunky Panday is currently basking in the glory of the success of the second innings of his career. Chunky who was last seen in a negative role in Prabhas starrer Saaho has won accolades from most industry folks and of course the critics and audiences. And now, Chunky who has been getting interesting roles with films like Saaho, Housefull and Begum Jaan has opened up about having absolutely no work opportunities after being one of Bollywood’s most sought actors in the 80’s and 90’s.

Chunky said, “Suddenly, I had so many films but I also got stereotyped into multi-starrer films. I didn’t mind doing them as they were fun. I learned a lot working with talented actors like Govinda, Paresh bhai, Shakti, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharamji, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Later, I don’t know what went wrong. From 1987 to 1993 was the best run of my life. Then, the offers dried up. I had to take a sabbatical and did Bangladeshi films. I returned in 2003 and had to ask people for work. Filmmakers Harry Baweja, Ram Gopal Varma and Subhash Ghai gave me films and restarted my career. Now, to return with diverse roles and so much love is precious. For 32 years as an actor, my body of work has been less. I am happy to be doing roles that make a mark.”

Opening up about the appreciation he received for Saaho, Chunky Panday revealed to Hindustan Times in the same interview, “So many people from the industry texted me regarding the performance. People, who I had lost touch with, called and the way they reacted to Devraaj meant a lot. I feel I was lucky to get that role.”

On the professional front, Chunky Panday will next be seen reprising his iconic character of Aakhri Pasta in the successful Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 is slated to release on the 25th October and will feature Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

