Pagalpanti Song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke : John Abraham & Ileana D’Cruz Groove To The Peppy Number Old School Way

John Abraham led Pagalpanti has created huge buzz around itself. After the hilarious poster and the laughter riot trailer, the makers today release the first song from the film titled Tum Par Hum Hai Atke featuring John and Ileana D’Cruz grooving to the peppy number old school way.

The song is a remake of the 1998 hit number with the same name and featured Salman Khan and Kajol then. Sung by Mika Singh and composed by Tanishq Bagchi, the song is a groovy number that will be stuck in your mind for a while

In the song we get to see John and Ileana romancing over the beats in many picturesque locations in London. The song for a purpose is choreographed in the old school way with a synchronized choreography while the hero is trying to impress the heroine. Watching back dancers in synchronized outfits making it look just normal is a major nostalgia.

Catch the song right below:



Earlier in the day John shared a teaser of the song and wrote, “Kya aapke pappa ka favorite song bhi hai yeh? 🤪 #TumParHumHaiAtke, out today!!”

It was recently when director Anees Bazmee revealed that the song was shot in only three days in London. Alongside John and Ileana, Pagalpanti also stars Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak, is set for a release on November 22, 2019.

