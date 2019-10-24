Pooja Hedge On Sajid Khan: “It Was A Difficult Phase For Housefull 4”

The Bollywood industry was taken by a storm after Tanushree Dutta dug out a decade-old case of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nana Patekar during a shoot of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Post that several actresses have opened up about their horror stories under the #MeToo movement and it was here that filmmaker Sajid Khan was ousted from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. Now, Housefull 4 Star Pooja Hegde has open about the same.

As the film is nearing its release date, actress Pooja Hegde, who features as one of the films leads, has opened up about how Sajid’s ouster from the film and said that it was a very difficult phase for them from the film perspective.

Revealing how Sajid’s ouster affected the film, Pooja said, “It was a difficult phase for the film, but the production house never let the heat get to us. Farhad had written the film and he knew the space very well. It was only natural for him to take over from Sajid Khan. We all knew what was going on, but the situation was handled smoothly.”

Sharing her opinion on the #MeToo movement, Pooja was quoted by TOI in the same interview saying, “It’s just great that the movement has begun. As an actress and as a woman, I feel that this movement should not be taken lightly. It has brought about a huge change in the industry and it was necessary. I understand that it’s not easy to speak out about what you’ve suffered, but more power to the women who have done so.”

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samjhi and is backed Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

The film is slated for a 25th October 2019 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!