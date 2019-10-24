Kartik Aaryan Takes A Hilarious Jibe At A Person Peeping Into His Phone & It Will Leave You In Splits

While most of our actors use their social media only for film promotions and to flaunt their couture, there is one actor who makes social media a fun platform and very much real. We are talking about Kartik Aaryan and his love to show his true self on social media.

The actor has always been active on all the platforms and will always share the minutest details in his day to day life on it. Recently the actor had shared a funny post on his feed where he’s seen busy on his phone and a normal guy next to him is peeping through his phone. Now while any other actor would be irked by someone interfering in their private life, Kartik has taken it lightly and made us laugh.

The actor has captioned the picture saying, ‘This guy knows everything 👀 🤣 #PeepingChacha 🤓’

Now, this is truly hilarious, the hunk cracks us up each time when he has something to share with us. No wonder Aaryan is super popular among the netizens and one of the most followed actors among the younger lot.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and prepping for Dostana 2. Both the films are big sequels that we have been waiting for, for almost for a decade. We are sure that Kartik with his comic timing will spell magic on the big screen and double up the madness!

