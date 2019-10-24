Sonakshi Sinha’s White Cape Saree Is Your Go-To For A Subtle Diwali This Year

Salman Khan’s fans went into a frenzy after the much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 was finally unveiled yesterday. But what got us soaring high was Sonakshi Sinha’s white cape saree which we think is the most amazingly understated Diwali wear for this season.

Sonakshi’s sheer white saree had tassels all over it and the Akira actress was styled by Mohit Rai. The blouse to Sonakshi Sinha’s tussled saree was a singlet off-white blouse with a sweetheart neckline. However, what caught our attention was a floor-length cape with a detailed jadua high neck. The base of Sonakshi’s saree and the cape were intricately embroidered in the same colour, which was what added grace and elegance to her look.

Furthermore, Sonakshi let her statement outfit do all the talking and kept her jewellery to a bare minimum with drop pearl earrings and a few band rings on her fingers. The Dabangg 3 actress choose to opt for a no-makeup makeup look and flaunted her signature winged eyeliner. Sona’s hair were tied in a centre-parted bun with a few strands of hair deliberately left loose on her face.

Check out Sonakshi’s look below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While we are in love with Sonakshi’s look it certainly will be the most ideal look for those of you who wish to make a statement but no choose bold options. Sonakshi’s look will certainly make sure that people take notice of you without you having to go over the top which your clothing choices for your next Diwali bash!

Meanwhile, directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep Kichha in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a release on the 20th December 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!