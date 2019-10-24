Amidst The Wedding Rumours, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spend Some Quality Time Together In London

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. The two have been dating for quite a long time now and the rumours around their wedding have become a huge thing. Alia has often been vocal about her wish to get married soon but the two lovebirds have never dropped a hint on when they will actually get married.

Rumour has it that two will be tying the knots next month and a wedding invite also went viral recently. Alia denied the rumours and revealed that the wedding invite was fake. Amidst all this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were spotted with a fan in London.

Yes, the lovebirds are enjoying a small vacation in London and were graceful enough to get snapped with their fans. Alia and Ranbir look fresh and cheerful as they posed for the pictures. In one of the pictures we can see Alia in a white T-shirt while Ranbir is dressed in a grey shirt and a beanie. Another picture shows them all decked up, posing with another fan. Ranbir is seen in a brown half jacket, blue shirt and denims and Alia is wearing a long, pink fur coat.

The latest buzz also suggests that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting hitched in France this November. It is said that Ranbir formally met Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and asked her hand in marriage. Mahesh Bhatt was quite happy about the proposal and gave a nod.

Workwise, the lovebirds will soon begin their next leg of shoot in Manali for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra will be their first film together. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Ranbir is said to play a man with special powers in Brahmastra and is named Shiva. Alia Bhatt’s name is Isha and she will essay the role of Ranbir’s partner on the quest. Brahmastra is all set to release in 2020 summer.

Apart from this, Alia recently completed the shoot for dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Shamshera in which he plays a dacoit and is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor.

