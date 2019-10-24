Actor Piyush Mishra was always my first choice for Katran “says producer Shashi Prakash Chopra

Actor Piyush Mishra is known for his masterclass acting and various powerful performances. The Tamasha actor will be next seen in a film titled Katran which explores a broken marriage and what all happens between two people who are slowly heading towards separation.

Katran carefully sheds light on the painful examinations of the broken and decaying marriage of a couple. The story is focused around the depiction of a crumbling relationship of an elderly couple who decide to end their 36 years of marriage but, realize that in obscure corners of their house still reside a little tug of love that brings them together.

The film is being backed by Sasgi Prakash Chopra. Previously, Chopra’s short film ‘The School Bag’ directed by Dheeraj Jindal, participated in more than 100 National and International Film Festivals, won more than 45 awards and was appreciated by the audience.

Talking about Katran, Chopra expressed his happiness on working with Piyush and said, “My wish came true when Prem Singh and I approached Piyush ji to act in Katran and he agreed to come on board. It felt like a dream come true as I couldn’t think of anyone else than Piyush ji. Katran is a normal story that depicts the reality happening in a human relationship. The short film is garnering lots of praise from the critics and has already participated in more than 40 film festivals winning hearts all over.

Directorial debut of writer Prem Singh ‘Katran’ features ace artists Piyush Mishra & Alka Amin in the lead roles and is produced by Shashi Prakash Chopra & Co-produced by Dheeraj Jindal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!