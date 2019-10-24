John Abraham Reveals An Interesting Connect Between His Iconic Dostana Trunks & Karan Johar!

Bollywood actor John Abraham created a huge whirlpool when he decided to wear those famous yellow trunks in Dostana. Now John in a Twitter banter has made a revelation that how Karan Johar was obsessed with those yellow trunks and here’s all you need to know about what the hype is.

A Twitterati yesterday assumed John to be a burly 19th-century farmer with a huge beard! Well to this, a John Abraham fan replied, “I would highly recommend googling “John Abraham lime green shorts” and rectifying how deeply wrong this perception is.”

But what has caught our attention is that when John noticed this thread the Dhoom actor made an interesting revelation and wrote, “They’re actually yellow. I wanted black, but @karanjohar insisted on yellow.” Karan surely needs credits for giving John the most iconic scene of his career.

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Karan announced the sequel to the 2008 Dostana, titled Dostana 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. While Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D’Cunha will be heading the writing department, Collin will also be directing the film. The preparations for the same have begun and the film will be going on floors soon.

For those living under the rock, Dostana featured Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bobby Deol, and John Abraham. In fact, it is this that gave Priyanka her most popular Desi Girl title. Let’s see what sequel has to offer!

