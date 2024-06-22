The Indian box office is flourishing, thanks to films like Munjya, Garudan, Manamey, and Maharaj that continue bringing footfalls to the big screens. Imtiaz Ali re-released Ranbir Kapoor led Rockstar on May 17, 2024, as there were only a few options in May. Scroll below to learn how it performed during its fifth weekend.

Imtiaz Ali is known for narrating tales way ahead of time. Rockstar was another such creation that ended its box office run in losses but eventually garnered the ‘cult-classic’ tag. The re-release has boosted its overall collections and helped it garner the success verdict!

Rockstar Re-Release Box Office

At the time of re-release, only about eight shows were screened at limited theatre screens. The popularity forced makers to widen the screen count, and today, the Ranbir Kapoor Starrer is playing on about 400 screens per day. As per a recent report by Sacnilk, a total of 9000+ shows have played so far.

In the last 35 days, Rockstar has made box office collections of 6.50 crores net. The film added another 2.25 crores to its kitty in the fifth week, which is about triple the earnings it made during the fifth week of its original run.

It is to be noted that the romantical musical earned a total of 1.20 crores in its first two weeks. So the growth of 87.5% by the conclusion of fifth week is indeed impressive!

The lifetime of the re-release is expected to conclude after a week, with collections wrapping up around 10 crores.

Rockstar is now a box office success!

Rockstar had made 71 crore in its original lifetime run. With additions of 6.50 crores, the total earnings come to 77.50 crores. Imtiaz Ali’s smart strategy did benefit the film, which has re-written its destiny and emerged a success at the box office.

More about Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic musical drama starred Nargis Fakhri as the leading lady. Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor were seen in supporting roles.

It was originally released in theatres worldwide on November 11, 2011.

