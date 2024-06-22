Munjya had a fantastic third Friday as it brought in 3.31 crores more. The film had collected 3 crores on Thursday; so, there is actually growth seen at the box office and that too when Chandu Champion is still a competition in its second week and there is the new release, Ishq Vishk Rebound as well. However, Munjya stays on to be a audience favorite who continued to patronize the film on its 15th day as well.

Wait, there is more. The horror comedy had collected 4.21 crores on its first Friday and compared to that too the drop on the third Friday is hardly there. All eyes are now on how big will the film turn out to be today. Rest assured, it will cross 5 crores for sure though it won’t really be surprising if it ends up getting into that 5.50-6 crores zone. It’s a set movie now and while it has been over-performing since its release, it won’t be different this week either at least till Thursday when Kalki releases.

Meanwhile, the film has now collected 74.31 crores and as you read this, the 75 crores mark would have been crossed. Today, the film should come quite close to the 80 crores mark and by the close of third week, 90 crores should be crossed. Post that it would be just about getting those 10 crores more to enter the 100 Crore Club and that should happen rather comfortably now.

Superhit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

