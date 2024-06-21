Manamey Box Office Collection Day 14: Sharwanand Starrer Sees Fluctuating Collections, Profitability In Question

Sharwanand’s romantic comedy Manamey entered its second week with a mixed bag of results. After a decent opening week that collected 11.5 crore nett in India, the film’s box office performance saw fluctuations in its second week. Read on!

The first half of the week witnessed a significant drop. The second Friday saw a steep decline of 30.77% compared to the first Friday, bringing in only 0.45 crore. However, Manamey showed signs of life over the weekend, with collections bouncing back by over 66% on Saturday (0.75 crore) and a further 33% on Sunday (1 crore).

This positive trend couldn’t be sustained, though. Both Monday and Tuesday collections witnessed sharp drops, raising concerns about the film’s long-term prospects. Early estimates suggest a similar trend continued on the second Wednesday & Thursday, collecting around 0.25 crore.

Despite the mid-week slump, Manamey has managed to inch closer to break even. As of the 14th day, the film’s total collections stand at 14.89 crore nett in India. With a reported budget of 24 crore, the film needs to collect an additional 9.08 crore to recover its costs.

It was previously predicted that the movie would surpass 15.62 crore, the box office collection of Venkatesh’s Saindhav, securing the 7th position in the Top 10 Tollywood Releases Of 2024. However, it seems Manamey has taken too long to achieve this feat. Whether it will happen or not is yet to be seen.

Here’s the list of Top 10 Tollywood Releases Of 2024 – (Net India Total)

Tillu Square: 83.90 crore Naa Saami Ranga: 30.50 crore Eagle: 24.10 crore The Family Star: 21 crore Gangs Of Godavari: 17.78 crore Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: 17.40 crore Saindhav: 15.62 crore Manamey: 14.89 crore Gaami: 13.45 crore Bhimaa: 13.40 crore

Manamey, directed by Sriram Adittya and starring Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vennela Kishore, has garnered some positive word-of-mouth in the audience, as reflected in the weekend jump. However, it remains to be seen if this translates into sustained ticket sales and helps the film reach profitability.

While Manamey started with promise, its struggle with weekday collections makes profitability a steep climb. The film’s future performance will depend heavily on positive word-of-mouth and face less competition in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

