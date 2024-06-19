Sharmin Segal is basking in the success of Heeramandi, which is among the Top 10 trending TV shows on Netflix. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 28-year-old was seen portraying the character of Alamzeb. Unfortunately, the actress has been accused of ill-treatment towards her co-stars. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Sharmin is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was brutally trolled over her allegedly ‘expressionless’ portrayal in the period drama series. Many even accused the ace filmmaker of favoritism and believed Sanjeeda Sheikh or any other actress from the supporting cast would have played the character in a much superior way.

In a recent interview, Sharmin Segal had termed Aditi Rao Hydari a ‘schoolgirl.’ Many called her rude, and rumors of rifts between the actresses began doing the rounds. But the Malaal actress claims they share a really close bond and slammed bizarre allegations against her.

Sharmin Segal told India Today, “I think it’s unfair to judge or label me a bad, rude, or disrespectful person without knowing me. I think it’s unfair, and it bothers me in some ways. For me, a comment section cannot define a person as good or bad because those people do not know me.”

Segal also clarified that her ‘schoolgirl’ remark was completely taken out of context while it was supposed to be a roast. She, however, confessed that her statement might have been aggressive and could have been toned down.

Talking about her equation with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal added, “Aditi looks out for me. I look out for her… she’s one of the people who most actively called me, checked in, and ensured I was okay throughout this month. I love her. It’s a complete misrepresentation of my equation with Aditi. I only have respect for her.”

Since the release of Heeramandi, many of Sharmin’s co-stars have reacted to the massive trolling she has been facing. Jayati Bhatia, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah, and Shekhar Suman have been among other actors who reacted to the controversy.

