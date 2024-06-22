Only five days to go for Kalki 2898 AD, and the buzz is sky-high. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the epic dystopian science-fiction action film is roaring loudly in North America. And it’s not us, but the advance booking sales proving so. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on June 27, 2024. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It is set in the post-apocalyptic world, and the pre-release promos have received much praise for their high production value.

Kalki 2898 AD Premiere Bookings (North America)

Prabhas starrer is rapidly growing in earnings via paid previews in North America. So much so that the numbers have gone way past when compared to SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR at this point. As per Track Tollywood, Ram Charan & NTR Jr’s film, had made collections in the range of $1.8-$1.9 million.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD has already added $2 million to its kitty. Not only has it surpassed RRR, but it is also the fastest Indian film to achieve this mark in North America. Double celebrations for Nag Ashwin and the team!

RRR vs Kalki 2898 AD Box Office

It is to be noted that RRR had made box office collections of $5 million on its opening day in North America. This includes $3.4 million via paid previews.

If Kalki 2898 AD maintains its strong pace, it is expected to cross that milestone and add new milestones at the overseas box office. The epic sci-fi could also earn $10 million in the international market and become among the very few films to do so.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin has written and directed the film. It is produced by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dalip Tahil On Playing Aamir Khan’s Father In Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak In Early 30s, “A Few Actors Didn’t Take The Role…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News