Toofan: Farhan Akhtar ‘Box Starts’ Shooting In Dongri For His Upcoming Sports Film

After breath-taking first look of Farhan Akhtar from his upcoming movie Toofan, the actor has started shooting in Dongri & the localities have welcomed Farhan Akhtar with wide arms open. This makes it clear how the actor is receiving immense love for his upcoming next.

Farhan is always praised for his dedication & discipline that he puts towards to build the character and the testimony of the same is the love and appreciation that he received for the very first look of Toofan.

The first look definitely proves that Farhan Akhtar is keeping his game on point.

After slaying the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to deliver one more power-packed performance in Toofan.

While essaying this role, Farhan has been giving consistent updates of his hardcore training and commendable punches to his fans and followers which has got everyone excited!

An Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra- Toofan is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

