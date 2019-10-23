Made In China Box Office Review: This Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is A Comedy Film Without Any Comedy!

Made In China Box Office Review: Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Amyra Dastur, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Joshi

Director: Mikhil Musale

Producer: Dinesh Vijan

Made In China Box Office Review: Expectations

Made In China boasts of an interesting star cast and the trailer also promised an entertaining film. However, to stand a chance in front of a film like Housefull 4, you need to bring more on the platter. More star value & more entertainment.

Made In China Box Office Review: Impact

Made In China is a comedy film which has anything but comedy. Makers could’ve easily promoted and pitched it to the audience as a drama and the problems would’ve been less. They promised a comedy film with the trailer and sadly the film has very little humour. Or if it has it doesn’t work. The biggest irony here is that the film talks about business & marketing but offers nothing to the market. Paresh Rawal’s dialogue, “Customer to ch***ya hai” has been repeated several times here and you started feeling bad about it after a while.

The film works only in the performance part as veteran actors like Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi & Gajraj Rao actually make you laugh in several scenes. Their performances were the only good thing about the film. Rajkummar Rao & Boman Irani also give good performances but not good enough. Mouni Roy hasn’t got much to do. Sumeet Vyas looks handsome and lights up the screen with his screen presence.

After winning the national award for Wrong Side Raju, Mikhil Musale fails to get it right with Made In China which is also his debut in Bollywood. The film takes a lot of time to build up and to come on track and when it comes, it’s still not enough. Music also doesn’t hold enough appeal to boost the commerce.

Overall, Made In China won’t work at the Box Office especially because the release date is actually Pre-Diwali and its clashing with Housefull 4. Normally, when you release a small film in such circumstances, it has to be strong on the content so that word of mouth publicity can help it. In this case, the opening will be low and word of mouth won’t help either. The film will do a lifetime business somewhere in 10-15 crores range.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!