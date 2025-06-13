The Ammy Virk starrer comedy Punjabi film, Saukan Saunkanay 2 has been garnering a lot of love from the audience and the same is totally reflecting in the box office collection. The movie is also enjoying the coveted position of being the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Ammy Virk starrer earned 28 lakhs on its 14th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 17% since the movie amassed 34 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 15.46 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 16 crore. However, it is most likely to end its theatrical run below 20 crores. But this cannot deny the fact that the movie has been an extremely successful offering from the Punjwood industry. It also surpassed the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Enjoying Stellar Returns

The Ammy Virk starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 15.46 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of the film comes to 5.46 crores. This results in the ROI% to be 54%.

At The Global Box Office

Talking about the global box office collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 18.24 crores. The movie amassed 11.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 now comes to 29.74 crores.

