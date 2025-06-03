The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy drama Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. And now, on its 4th day itself, it has attained a phenomenal milestone. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

The Ammy Virk starrer opened at 2.15 crore which was not a very bad opening. On its second day, the movie saw a growth of around 9% and earned 2.35 crores. On the third day, there was a further impressive growth of 27% wherein the film minted 3 crores.

Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie saw a dip of around 65% and garnered 1.03 crores. This was also the lowest day-wise collection of the film till now. The total India net collection of the Saunkan Saunkanay 2 now stands at 8.53 crores.

Day-Wise Breakdown Collection Of Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Day 1: 2.15 crores

Day 2: 2.35 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 1.03 crores

Total: 8.53 crores

Ammy Virk Starrer Becomes The Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

However, this sharp dip in the day-wise collection does not do the film any harm since it has ticked a special milestone. The movie has now surpassed the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal to become the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Akaal was 7.78 crores. With its current India net collection of 8.53 crores, the film has toppled the Gippy Grewal film by 9% to take over this coveted position.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary

Here Is The Box Office Breakdown Of The Comedy Film After 2 Days.

India net: 8.53 crore

India gross: 10.06 crore

Overseas gross: 6.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 16.71 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

