Gippy Grewal’s Akaal roared loudest on Saturday, bringing the highest earning day for the film. In three days, the total collection of the warrior Punjabi film stands at 2.34 crore, and it might accelerate to 4 crore over the weekend! In fact, it is already fighting for the top spot at the Punjabi box office.

4th Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

Gippy Grewal has already entered the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 and has even surpassed Mithde’s 2 crore to take the fourth spot in the list!

Akaal Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, April 12, Akaal earned 90 lakh at the box office, earning more than the opening day, which brought 85 lakh. The third-day collection was 52% higher than the previous day as well!

Check out the three-day collection of the Punjabi film at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 59 lakh

Day 3: 90 lakh

Total: 2.34 crore

Will Take Over All The Films Over The Weekend!

Interestingly, Akaal might take over every Punjabi film of 2025 and its lifetime collection at the box office with Sunday’s earnings or a maximum of Monday. The film is mounted on a budget of 10 crore only, and it has already recovered 23.4% of its entire budget in 72 hours! It would be interesting to see if the film manages to break any more records during the week.

Check out the highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 at the box office.

Badnaam: 3.95 crore Majhail: 2.8 crore Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crore Akaal: 2.34 crore Mithde : 2 crore

