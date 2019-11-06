Arjun Reddy’s Tamil Remake Adithya Varma’s Release Date Postponed

Kollywood star Vikram’s son Dhruv is all set to make his big debut in the filmy world with Tamil romantic drama titled Adithya Varma. The debutant actor is over the moon following the overwhelming response which he has been getting for the film’s trailer and songs.

The film which happens to be Tamil remake of 2017 release Tollywood venture Arjun Reddy, is one of the most anticipated films of the year in Kollywood.

The latest news related to Adithya Varma, however, is that the film which was slated to release this week on 8th November has been pushed further by two weeks.

The makers early today took on twitter to announce the news as their tweet read: “We at #E4Entertainment with great pride

announce the release of the much-anticipated love story of the year Dhruv

Vikram’s #AdithyaVarma worldwide from

21st Nov 2019.”

Adithya Varma features actress Banita Sandhu as the female lead. With Aditya Varma, Banita will be making her Kollywood debut. The actress was earlier seen on the big screen opposite Varun Dhawan in 2018 release Bollywood film October.

Adithya Varma is been helmed by Gireesaaya and it is been produced by Mukesh Mehta under the E4 Entertainment production company.

The music for the Dhruv starrer has been composed by music composer Radhan.

