Did Athiya Shetty and KL RahuL Confirm Their Relationship With Social Media PDA?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship status has been the talk of the town for quite a while now and now the Indian cricketer’s wish for Athiya on her birthday have set tongues wagging again.

KL Rahul has wished Athiya with a beautiful unseen picture of them with a monkey emoji. The cricketer wrote, “Happy birthday @athiyashetty.” Reacting to the photo, Athiya shared multiple black hearts for him.

Relationship rumors of the duo were almost confirmed when Athiya’s close friend and fashion designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about him on Instagram in August. On a motivational message that the Hero actress put on her Instagram account that read, “Trust the timing of your life,” Phadnis commented: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

It was only recently that Athiya and KL Rahul were spotted on a quite dinner date, trying to make an unnoticed entry in the resto.

On the professional front, Athiya will next be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Set in Bhopal, it is about a young NRI-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya will be seen essaying role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a groom with a green card. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film will release on November 15. It also features Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

