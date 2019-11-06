Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are popular as the magical duo who have made more than 100 blockbuster Pop songs featuring almost every singer. From the legends Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Jagjit Singh to the young superstar singers of today Guru Randhawa & Dhvani Bhanushali, they have worked with a long list of artists.

Though they have over 100 songs to their credit, the song that is closest to their heart is ‘Vaaste’ with their latest prodigy Dhvani Bhanushali. ‘Vaaste’ the most liked song in the history of Indian music as it has now touched the mark of 5.5 Million likes on YouTube and is breaking all records. It has 600 million views already on YouTube in just 5 months of its release.

Speaking about their success, Radhika Rao says, “We were returning to Pop music after a break of 3 years as we were busy with our film shoots. Over the years, traditionally it is youth who likes our songs so we were looking out for a young singer who has the potential of becoming the next big thing. And then we saw Dhvani performing at an award function and we immediately knew she has it in her to reach the top and the youngsters who like our songs are going to love her and her voice and now with the ‘’Vaaste’ topping the charts for over six months and seeing unbelievable viewership. We are happy that our young fans keep liking our stories. It makes us even more happy and proud to see our protege Dhvani hitting the big times as it firms up our belief that Pop music is back and India is ready for great many young pop singers.”

Vinay Sapru added saying, “When first we saw Dhvani Bhanushali we could see the making of a super singing star. A perfect princess in our world of fairy tales. ‘Vaaste’ is 600 million now and we r so so happy that the song has received so much of love. We aim to work on more new young singers… which our fans and audience eagerly look forward to.

After the intrigued song ‘Vaaste’ getting all the appreciation, the audience and fans enthusiastically sit tight for their next.

