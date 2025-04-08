It’s been two decades since Lucky: No Time For Love hit the big screen. Released in 2005, the film marked the directorial debut of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and introduced Sneha Ullal opposite Salman Khan. Shot entirely in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the romantic drama stood out for its snowy landscapes, a fairytale-like narrative, and a memorable soundtrack.

Reflecting on the film, the directors recalled how they chose Russia after scouting other locations like Australia and London. The film was shot in one stretch over 65 days, featuring scenes with real military equipment including tanks, soldiers, and steam engines, all coordinated with the Russian army.

Lucky was also notable for its music. It marked Adnan Sami’s debut as a film composer and brought together a line-up of legendary playback singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, and Sonu Nigam. Many of the songs were filmed on the frozen Gulf of Finland, adding to the movie’s visual appeal.

While the film had a modest box office run, it still holds nostalgic value for fans of early-2000s Bollywood romances, especially for its snowy backdrops, soulful music, and a young Salman Khan in a softer, romantic avatar.

Whether you loved it or skipped it, Lucky remains one of those early-2000s films that captured a moment—romantic, snowy, and soaked in melody.

