Lata Mangeshkar Refused To Sing Lewd Lyrics For Raj Kapoor, Leading To A Big Fallout

Lata Mangeshkar is a legend who has marked her impression on the souls of every music lover across the globe. The daughter of the nation was the refuge for many who sought solace in her voice. Every one of us have our individual Lata Didi Ke Nagme playlist. The late playback singer was the heart of the nation and the first choice for most of the directors.

The late singer had a brilliant working and personal equation with Raj Kapoor since the beginning. However, it was twice that the two locked horns. And the first fight was rather brutal with Raj Kapoor getting a straight refusal from the singer to sing for his film.

The film was Mera Naam Joker, that was made in the year 1970. Lata Mangeshkar had a tiff with Raj Kapoor over a song that said, Ang Lag Jaa Balma. The singer, in one of her interviews, revealed, “I found the words of the song inappropriate, and we disagreed on that.”

The voice of the nation was also the voice of Raj Kapoor’s banner RK Films. Right from Barsaat, Chori Chori to Sangam, Lata Didi sang all the songs for the RK Films. However, the fallout with Raj Kapoor over Mera Naam Joker’s lewd lyrical turned into an ego hassle, with the singer vowing never to work with her.

Later Mera Naam Joker turned a box office disaster and Raj Kapoor was in heavy debts. He blamed it on Lata as well, since she was the voice of RK banner and this time the audience did not find that voice in the film. However, when Raj Kapoor started working on Bobby two years later, he desperately wanted Lata back.

In order to trick the singer, he cast Laxmikant-Pyarelal as the music composer of the film, knowing that they share a very close proximity with Lata Mangeshkar and would not have anyone else but her sing their songs. Raj Kapoor’s trick worked, and that is how Lata Mangeshkar returned to RK Films with Bobby.

The film was a super hit, and so was Bobby’s album, right from Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho to Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. The duo collaborated with each other frequently till they had a second fallout with Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

