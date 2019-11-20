WHAT! Sabyasachi Mukherjee Tried To Kill Himself When He Was 17!

Fashion designer and curator, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a dream collaboration for not only commoner’s but for all the leading ladies of Bollywood too! However, the 45-year-old has his own set of demons and nightmares too and he is unabashedly unapologetic about them.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee who recently hit headlines for his post that read, “If you see a woman ‘overdressed’, caked with makeup, armoured with jewellery, it is most likely that she is wounded. Bleeding inside, silently…’. There were many who called out to the designer calling his post sexist and misogynist.

However, Sabyasachi who gave an unconditional apology following the incident has come out in the open explaining what the context was behind him writing the post.

Speaking to ET Panache in a recent interview, Sabyasachi has been quoted saying, “The true essence of the post was to ask people to be aware, empathetic, and not judgemental of peoples’ personal clothing choices, which could be a manifestation of their internal anguish.”

Further explaining that with the post he also spoke about his understanding of fighting depression with the ways he used as a 17-year-old diagnosed with depression. “I found my coping mechanism through radical clothing choices. I was sneered at and bullied, but it helped me find my way again. I got into severe depression when I was 17. I tried committing suicide. It was a failed attempt. It [depressive episodes] doesn’t happen to me anymore. I have too creative and too fulfilling a job.”

