A year back, Katrina Kaif added a new feather to her hat when she launched her exclusive makeup line, Kay Beauty. It marked her foray into entrepreneurship and she emerged as the only Indian superstar to have her own beauty brand. In February this year, this was honoured with the Entrepreneur of The Year award for Kay Beauty at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020.

In Katrina Kaif’s words, “Makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen…” No sooner than Katrina took to social media to announce her beauty label, love began pouring in from fans and her peers in the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hritik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Swara Bhaskar, among others, congratulated the actor for the new chapter in her professional life.

Upon its launch, Kay Beauty became a runaway success and its products received a thumbs-up from makeup connoisseurs and fashion influencers from all nooks of social media. The brand introduced a collection of kohls, eyebrow pencils, lip liners, lip crayons, lip toppers, lipsticks and accessories. The products opened to raving reviews and were labelled as high performance long-lasting for staying put all throughout the day. The lip crayons were particularly hailed for offering a wide range of colours and for complimenting different skin tones. The products clicked with most makeup lovers for being budget-friendly.

Launched with the aim of being a bridge between high glamour and care, Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty achieved its goal of crushing the stereotypes attached to vanity. For Katrina, Kay Beauty is a true representation of herself and who she stands for. The superstar also came up with a campaign called ‘It’s Kay To be You’ which talked about embracing oneself and their flaws and defying straitjacketed standards of beauty. The campaign showed Katrina sharing screen space with some of the most influential faces from multiple backgrounds such as badminton Saina Nehwal, South star Nayanthara, influencer Kusha Kapila and rapper Raja Kumari, among others. It went on resonate with several women and grabbed the attention of netizens.

