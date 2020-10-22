Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer To Get Trimmed?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the much awaited films of Bollywood. Fox Star Studios have asked producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerjee to keep the film’s run time around two and a half hours, as the duration will ensure good returns from the investment perspective. Read the article to know the full story.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the last schedule of Brahmastra is expected to start in November and post that, it will be a final wrap for the movie after almost 190 days of shoot.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Hungama, “Brahmastra is undoubtedly the costliest Hindi film till date and to make sure the returns are on the point, the stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned. While the bound screenplay of Brahmastra and the rough first cut had a run time closer to the 3 hour mark, the studio suggested the team to cut it down by at-least 30 minutes keeping in mind the changing consumption pattern of the audiences, thereby making the film a memorable experience.”

The report added, “It’s more of a song and some talkie scenes which are to be shot in the final schedule of approximately 10 days. The studio is looking to bring Brahmastra during the summer 2021 weekend, and is in no mood to delay it any further. The rough cut is ready with just some visual effect work pending now, which is going on in full swing. The sequences that remain to be shot won’t require too much of post-production, thereby enabling the team to lock the final edit quickly after the wrap and release the film.”

Karan Johar’s Brahmastra is being planned as an ambitious trilogy. It is also Ranbir Kapoor’s third film with director Ayan Mukerjee after 2009’s Wake Up Sid and 2013’s Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani. How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mumbai Police Summon: “Koi Baat Nahin Jaldi Aa Jaungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube