Kajal Aggarwal Looks Resplendent In A Pretty Attire From Her Mehendi Ceremony, PIC Inside!

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to marry the love of her like Gautam on 30th October. The actress has recently taken to social media to flaunt the glow on her face and Mehendi on her hand. Kajal isn’t looking anything less than a gorgeous angel in an Anita Dongre dress. Continue reading to know more.

For the unversed, Kajal confirmed her marriage earlier this month by releasing an official statement on Instagram and thanking everyone for blessing them.

The statement reads, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Speaking about Kajal Aggarwal’s Mehendi ceremony look, the diva completed her look with a braid and accessorised it with a pair of chandbalis. She kept minimal makeup as her natural glow of happiness is enough to make her shine bright. The picture witnesses the honest smile on her face that works like her biggest accessory. Meanwhile, the Haldi ceremony will take place today at Kajal’s house followed by Sangeet and Wedding tomorrow.

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal uploaded the picture, fans started praising the actress. One such comment reads, “Mashallah so beautiful. Mehndi rach gayee.” Others too congratulated the actress on her wedding.

We are very excited about Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding. Let’s see what she wears on her wedding day? What are your views on Kajal’s Mehendi look? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

