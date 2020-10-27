RRR: Jr. NTR’s Look Receives Criticism From Komaram Bheem’s Grandson, Threatens For Protests

Just a few days back, Jr. NTR’s first look from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR released. The spectacular first look video has got an amazing response from the fans and has made everyone even more excited. However, it’s attracting its own share of controversies now.

The video which shows Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem earlier received criticism from Adilabad tribal community. And now Komaram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao has found it faulty. He has alleged the makers of RRR for distorting the history.

As per Bollywood Life, a video is going viral in which Sone Rao says, “Had the director and writers consulted us for research information about our hero, we would have helped them out. Bheem fought for the land, water and other resources of tribals. Representing him as a minority community member is nothing but a distortion.”

He doesn’t stop there and threatened Rajamouli for protests if he doesn’t withdraw the look of NTR in which he is been shown wearing a Muslim skull cap. He adds, “By misrepresenting a hero we all worship as a god, the film has offended us Adivasis. We request Rajamouli to withdraw the Muslim get-up. If he doesn’t withdraw the look, we will surely protest against the movie.”

Adilabad tribal community had recently issued a warning to SS Rajamouli which read as saying, “Komaram Bheem fought against the Nizam and his Razakar army. He took up arms against Nizam soldiers until his last breath. Why has Rajamouli shown Komaram Bheem wearing a Muslim skull cap? This has hurt the sentiments of thousands of adivasis. Such blatant falsehood in the name of history. If he wants to make a movie, let him show the belly buttons of women. Why insult our God? If Rajamouli fails to remove such portrayal of Komaram Bheem, we will dig his grave.”

The statement also alleged Rajamouli for spreading falsehood. ”For us, Komaram Bheem is our deity. We even pray to him and observe Aswayuja Powrnami to commemorate his life. Portraying Komaram Bheem as a Muslim is an affront to his family and the entire Gond tribe. Rajamouli is spreading falsehood. He has not visited any of the villages in Adilabad, did not speak to the aadivasis before making the movie. Rajamouli, you remove the scene, or you will face our wrath.” it read as saying.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR’s co-star Ram Charan had praised the look and said, “Finally, here’s the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother.”

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt who will join the unit for shooting in November. Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris who also play important roles will join in upcoming schedules subsequently.

