Vijay Sethupathi is grabbing all eyeballs after he decided to star in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800. Ever since he made this announcement, the actor has been on the receiving end. Due to all this, unfortunately, he had to bid goodbye to the project. But, the backlash continued, and a Twitter user gave r*pe threats

Netizens were left in utter shock with this incident. The same Twitter user also called the actor a traitor of the Tamil people. The Twitter user earned the wrath of many after having shared the abusive comment. People not only condemned his act but also demanded strict action against him. Reports also suggest that a case was filed against the user and that police were investigating the matter. Now, the latest update will make all the actor’s fans a little happy.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, this particular individual has apologized to Vijay Sethupathi and his daughter for the derogatory comment. He has further stated that he has never spoken ill of anyone till date. Surprisingly, the user goes on to say that he wrote such comments because he had lost his job amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The user further said that he was quite angry on hearing the news of Vijay Sethupathi acting in a movie revolving around the civil war. In the heat of the moment, he posted such a tweet. The user has further stated that he is not going to share such tweets in the future. He has then asked the Master actor to accept his apology as a brother. He signs off by stating the reason behind blurring his face.

The user states that he is aware that his family’s future would be spoilt because of the same. Now, it is yet to be seen how will Vijay respond to the same. Meanwhile, the South star recently walked out of the biopic 800 that is based on the life of Muttiah Muralitharan.

What do you have to say about this apology from the Twitter user to Vijay Sethupathi?

