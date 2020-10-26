This year, movies aren’t releasing in theatres. But digital platforms have helped actors and directors to entertain the masses. One big release on the line is Laxmmi Bomb. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana, helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The director has also helmed the Hindi version. Tusshar Kapoor makes his debut as a producer with the film under his banner, Tushar Entertainment House.

Koimoi spoke to Tusshar Kapoor, and we asked him about working with director Raghava Lawrence, any apprehensions while remaking a south film and #BoycottLaxmmiBomb trend. When asked if there were any concerns while remaking a popular Tamil film, he shared, “We always wanted the original director Raghava Lawrence to direct the Hindi version also. So we always knew that he’s the best person to direct it. He will keep the essence of the original film, and at the same time wherever it needs to be adapted for the Hindi version, he will do that. We want fans of this franchise all over the country to enjoy even more in the Hindi version. He is the one who knows what to retain and what not to. “

Tusshar Kapoor had an interesting answer when asked his reaction to boycott Laxmmi Bomb trend. The Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer is being criticised by some people online before its release for various reasons. Kapoor answered, “I rather just focus on positivity and on word of mouth, and how everybody is appreciating the trailer. That is the real barometer of what success the trailer has been. Besides this movie, we all are dealing with a global pandemic. We all are coming out of a lockdown. So there’s so much to focus and work on.”

The Laxmmi Bomb producer added, “We have to get our industry back on track. We have to get workers back to start working, and everybody has to get their salaries and come back to that economy we were in. So those are the things we really need to focus on as an industry, to come back stronger, larger, and bigger. I don’t think there is room to focus on anything that is not positive. I think that’s best for everyone. We all need to be very positive right now. “

A few months ago, due to differences, director Raghava Lawrence had walked out of the film. When asked if he is now happy with the final product, Tusshar revealed, “He has made the film, so obviously, he will be happy with it. He is the director and creative captain of the ship. Post-production is almost over and on the verge of release in a couple of weeks. So the whole team and Raghava sir are keeping our fingers crossed. It is going to be the first big film since theatres shut down. It is going to be Akshay Kumar’s first film this year. “

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on Disney+ Hostar on November 9, 2020.

