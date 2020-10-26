Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Kickstart Promotions With The Kapil Sharma Show!

After premiering 10 films over the last six months directly on the service, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the premier of nine highly-anticipated movies across five languages – including the year’s biggest block buster, Varun Dhawan starrer, ‘Coolie No. 1’

While the movie premieres on Christmas, the team of Coolie No. 1 have kick-started the promotional campaign ahead of the release. The movie’s leads Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan along with the rest of the cast visited the popular comedy-chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show for a fun segment.

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

