Karan Johar’s 2019 ‘Udta Bollywood’ Party Gets A Clean Chit From NCB?

With the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the conversation over many things in Bollywood including nepotism and grouping intensified. One more thing that came into the limelight is the possible involvement of drugs. While the Narcotics Control Bureau was probing the drugs angle, the controversial ‘Udta Bollywood’ video from Karan Johar’s party was also back in the debate. The NCB was probing the same.

It was back in 2019, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from a party that was held at his Mumbai residence. The party had Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and others in attendance. It was alleged that the actors had consumed drugs and that was visible in the video. The party was even labelled Udta Bollywood by many. The same came under the NCB radar when the investigation about the drugs involved in Bollywood begun.

Now, turns out that Karan Johar might breathe a sigh of relief as the ‘Udta Bollywood’ party has got a clean chit from the NCB. As per a SpotboyE report, no illegal substance was found in the video when inspected. The Forensic Science Lab has dismissed the possibility of drugs being involved in the video.

There was also speculation that the white lines visible in Karan Johar’s video are drugs. As per the Forensic department, they are mere reflections of the tube light and not any substance.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has himself given out clarification when the video resurfaced. Johar made it clear that he is not involved with any form of narcotics. In the Statement, Karan Johar wrote, “Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false.”

Karan Johar added, “No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE.”

