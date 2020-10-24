Sushant Singh Rajput News: Late Actor’s Friend Smita Parikh’s Twitter Account ‘Goes Missing’ Post Her Tweet Against Paid PR

The day of June 14 was really a tragic one as actor Sushant Singh Rajput had lost his life. Ever since then, the case hasn’t come to a conclusion, as whether Sushant committed suicide or was he murdered is still a subject of speculation. While CBI and NCB are trying their best to decode the case, the late actor’s friend Smita Parikh along with his fans have been raising their voice for justice on the social media platforms.

Smita has very actively participated in news channel debates claiming that Sushant has been murdered, and hasn’t committed suicide. Now, she has once again shared a post to bash those, who are trying to silence her voice and that of SSR warriors.

The late actor’s friend Smita Parikh wrote, “The paid PR is so active and they have only one job to shut me so I stop fighting for @itsSSR (Sushant Singh Rajput), I have already done my job given evidence to CBI no point now shutting me up now, and the entire paid PR anti-Ssr gang will get a tight slap once the case comes to the court!”

Smita Parikh further added, “How people are selling false news on someone’s murder? Rather than making videos, they should go to CBI if they have any proof! Why don’t they come ahead with evidence? It’s sad people r trying to divide ssrians! Ask them to come to CBI with me and prove it.”

Interestingly, as of now, Smita’s account doesn’t exist on Twitter. Only time will tell what’s the entire matter!

Below are the screenshots of her tweets:

Meanwhile, back in August, Smita Parikh had shared a stun gun theory in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Originally posted by Raju Wadhwa, a practising doctor in Internal Medicine in the USA, the theory revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput took everyone by surprise. As per him, the stun guns were used in Sushant’s case. He supported his claim by pointing the burn marks on the left side of the Chhichhore actor’s neck. He even mentioned that due to high voltage shock, Sushant Singh Rajput’s left half of the face seems paralysed. He added further that due to a damage to the 7th cranial nerve, his left eye remained open after the death.

